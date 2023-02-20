IT IS NOW POSSIBLE TO BUY FLIGHTS BETWEEN FUNCHAL AND PORTO SANTO

It is already possible to buy flights between Funchal and Porto Santo on the company Binter.

It should be remembered that, as reported today by JM in its print edition, there is already a new agreement to extend the service that Binter provides on the air link between Madeira and Porto Santo.

The contract ended in October of last year, but was extended until February 23 of this year because the public tender was contested by one of the competitors. And it will be extended again from February 24th to August 23rd because the differences have not yet been resolved.

Despite bureaucracies and delays, the connection remains, as it has happened on other occasions. And the new extension of the inter-island airline concession contract is signed next Thursday, precisely on the last day that Binter accepts reservations.

The information was confirmed to Jornal by socialist deputy Carlos Pereira, who again questioned the Government of the Republic and was assured yesterday by Minister João Galamba that the continuity of the connection is assured from Thursday.

