Easter week brings more than 25 thousand people in 13 stops at the Port of Funchal

This week is being particularly busy at the Port of Funchal, with 13 cruise ship calls between Monday and this Easter Sunday, which represents a total movement of 27,601 people, of which 22,952 are passengers and 4,649 crew members.

This Saturday, the bay of Funchal is brightened by the ships Balmoral, MSC Poesia and Norwegian Star, while the Scenic Eclipse is anchored off the island of Porto Santo. Together, these four vessels bring 8,739 people to the region, of which 6,108 are passengers.

Of the trio present at the Port of Funchal, the first to leave will be the Balmoral, at 6:00 pm, which is making a trip between the Portuguese islands of the Azores and Madeira, on a 14-night cruise that also includes a stopover in A Coruña. The liner will end the trip in Southampton, on April 24. On board this ship there are 1,042 passengers and 569 crew members.

The MSC Poesia is on a repositioning voyage to Europe, on a 16-night cruise that left Buenos Aires on April 3rd, with stops in Montevideo, Rio de Janeiro, Ilhéus, Salvador da Baía, Fortaleza, Las Palmas and Funchal, where it is carrying out an operation of 114 disembarkations and 135 embarkations. The ship is scheduled to depart at 5:00 pm, bound for the Port of Leixões and is carrying 2,397 passengers and 914 crew members on board.

The Norwegian Star arrived in Madeira with 2,520 passengers and 963 crew members, on a 10-night cruise that left Lisbon on April 11, with stops in Cadiz, Malaga, Gibraltar, Casablanca, Agadir, Las Palmas, Tenerife, now in Funchal, followed by Lisbon, where the trip ends this Monday.

As for the golden island, the Scenic Eclipse, which left Funchal late this morning, is anchored, with 184 passengers and 185 crew members on board. The ship will remain in Porto Santo for nine hours, leaving at 5:00 pm for Tangier, in Morocco.

Tomorrow, Easter Sunday, the Celebrity Apex, carrying 2,975 passengers and 1,321 crew, and the Star Pride, carrying 248 passengers and 196 crew, will be in the Port of Funchal. The first ship is on an 11-day cruise along the Atlantic corridor, starting in Southampton and stopping in Vigo, Leixões, Lanzarote, Tenerife, Funchal, A Coruña and Southampton, where the cruise ends on April 24.

The Star Pride is on a repositioning trip to Europe, on an 18-day cruise that left Bridgetown on April 5, with stops in Tenerife, La Gomera, Las Palmas, Lanzarote, Funchal and Lisbon, where the trip ends on April 23.

From Jornal Madeira

