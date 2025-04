The ‘Água Salgada’ project, which aims to raise awareness of the dangers of marine litter, recently shared a video on its social media, recorded on Friday, showing an open sewer between the Reis Magos and Atalaia areas, close to the Garajau nature reserve.

According to the publication, the sea water was visibly cloudy and the smell was intense.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...