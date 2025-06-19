Illegal dumping of rubbish in Garajau.

Tobi Hughes·
Madeira News

Just witnessed this morning illegal dumping of rubbish in Garajau. This is taken from the coffee bar at Cristo Rei where it’s clear the people working on this property are just dumping the rubbish over the side.

Previous ArticleJPP condemns language used by Eduardo Jesus and asks for a response from the President of the Government
No Newer Articles
Tobi Hughes

6 Responses

  1. Tobi, are there fly tipping laws in Madeira. The photos are great evidence to take to the police 🚔

    Reply

  2. I hope he is reported because this behaviour can’t or shouldn’t be ignored. Obviously doesn’t care who sees him otherwise he would wait until dark. Disgraceful to say the least.

    Reply

  3. Good that you made a video. Hopefully the Police is already there. When my neighbour in Garajau renovated his terrace the workers throw also old Material on my land. Only because I was home I could stop them.
    They think a land without construction can be used for their waste.

    Reply

  4. Thanks for sharing. Some people only learn by being shamed. Please take the photo to the owner of the establishment and also to the police. Please tell us the name of the establishment. Dumping garbage like that is pretty disgusting behavior for a restaurant and shows a callousness to the law and a lazy approach to their job.

    Reply

  6. Well done on the evidence. I agree, take this to the authorities and let’s see what punishment they can come up with. It it was left up to me I’s made him clean up the entire area (to a legal dumping ground) at his own costs.

    Reply

I encourage you to leave comments, I read every single one.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© 2023 Madeira Island News | Privacy Policy