JPP condemns language used by Eduardo Jesus and asks for a response from the President of the Government

Eduardo Jesus needs to step down. Where is the easy mobility allowance that was promised in June, its just all words and no action.

Élvio Sousa, parliamentary leader of the JPP, yesterday condemned the offensive language used by the regional secretary for Tourism, Environment and Culture, demanding a reaction from the president of the Regional Government.

“A government that tolerates, allows and does not condemn insults and rowdy language is a government that defends bad manners,” said Élvio Sousa, adding that he awaits “political consequences.”

Leaving the ball in Miguel Albuquerque’s court, to whom he attributed the responsibility of ensuring the Government’s good practices and the good name of the Assembly, Élvio Sousa did not specifically mention a scenario of resignation, but stated that an apology would be “the minimum required”.

Eduardo Jesus’ words were captured on an open microphone during the discussion of the Region’s Budget proposal for 2025 in the Legislative Assembly of Madeira, on Wednesday, and have provoked reactions from several opposition parties.

This afternoon, Eduardo Jesus defended himself in the context of the parliamentary debate and justified that the expressions used were “asides”, protected by the law and the Assembly’s regulations.

From Jornal Madeira

