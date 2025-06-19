Corpus Christi Celebrations

This Thursday, June 19, the Catholic Church celebrates the Feast of Corpus Christi.

Between 3 and 5 pm, the meeting of the brothers and sisters of the Confraternities of the Blessed Sacrament and others will take place in the jubilee church of the Cathedral, with a moment of training and prayer.

From 5pm to 5:45pm, there will be a moment to celebrate the Sacrament of Reconciliation in Praça do Município.

At 6 pm, the Eucharist will be celebrated at the same location, presided over by Bishop D. Nuno Brás, followed by a procession towards the Cathedral.

The procession route will follow the following itinerary: Largo do Colégio – Rua Câmara Pestana – Largo da Igrejinha – Avenida de Zarco (descending) – Avenida Arriaga (north west lane) – Rua Conselheiro José Silvestre Ribeiro – Avenida do Mar (north lane) – Avenida de Zarco (ascending) – Avenida Arriaga (north east lane) – Funchal Cathedral.

