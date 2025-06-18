Put a high school kid into tourism

The eternal drama of mobility subsidies for the islands. The saga continues, this time with a technological twist. The protagonist? Eduardo Jesus, Secretary of Tourism and self-proclaimed spokesperson for IT difficulties. According to him, poor airlines… they can’t cross-reference the data. A herculean task, apparently.

Seriously, in the 21st century, with artificial intelligence, blockchain, cloud computing, Wi-Fi on planes, and even refrigerators that make shopping lists, are we saying that crossing two or three CSV files with names and tickets is… difficult?

Put a 10th grade computer science student in the Tourism Department. Give him a laptop, an internet connection, and two hours. The problem will be solved before the morning break. And there will still be time to set up an alert system for when the fuel for the plane is more expensive than the subsidy.

But no, instead we have the incompetent No. 2 of the Regional Government (No. 1 must be busy trying to turn on the printer), explaining with a serious face that “airlines don’t have that capacity”. Poor things. Let’s start a collection to buy them an Excel with macros.

The most curious thing is that the problem is never one of political will. It is never bureaucratic inertia. It is never the fear of transparency. It is always bad technology, which prevents the secretaries from working. What bad luck.

Perhaps it is time to cross-reference the data, data on incompetence, lack of vision and unfulfilled promises. And this cross-referencing is easy. Just look around and wait for the next elections.

Like this: Like Loading...