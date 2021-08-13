Fifteen plane trees (Largo da Fonte) and an oak tree (on the hillside) have already been cut, and three plane trees still need to be worked on, a situation that will be completed in the course of next week.

These were the accounts of Miguel Silva Gouveia, who has just visited the tree felling and cleaning work in the area where, in 2017, a fall of a tree killed 13 and, on the 1st of August, a large branch fell, causing an injury to a lady in the area.

The mayor guaranteed that there is now security and added that the Municipality is already working on the redevelopment of the area that will have a memorial to the victims of 2017.

From Jornal Madeira