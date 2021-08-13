Wind causing a few problems at the AirportTobi Hughes13th August 20210 viewsMadeira News0 Comments0 views 0 Jet2 from Glasgow just aborted a landing and the Smartwings flight from Prague has been flying around for a while unable to land. Smartwings has just managed to land as I write this, so it’s looking promising for Jet2. Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related