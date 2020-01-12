According to the Madeiran association Ajuda a Alimentar Cães, the number of dogs that live in chains and in extreme conditions at the Castelejo site, in Câmara de Lobos, is in the hundreds.

The complaint, brought in this Sunday’s edition of Jornal Madeira, followed a rescue that was made last Friday and showed a dog who had lived for over 5 years homeless, chained and underfed.

Interestingly, this dog, which has earned the name Simon, was saved when the association was looking for another dog that supposedly also lives under the same conditions.

“In this area (Castelejo) we found hundreds of dogs in terrible conditions, unfortunately we could not save all,” said the association to JM, noting that, since the beginning of the year they have been rescued about 11 dogs, all in similar situations.