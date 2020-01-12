Log In Register
According to the Madeiran association Ajuda a Alimentar Cães, the number of dogs that live in chains and in extreme conditions at the Castelejo site, in Câmara de Lobos, is in the hundreds.

The complaint, brought in this Sunday’s edition of Jornal Madeira, followed a rescue that was made last Friday and showed a dog who had lived for over 5 years homeless, chained and underfed.

Interestingly, this dog, which has earned the name Simon, was saved when the association was looking for another dog that supposedly also lives under the same conditions.

“In this area (Castelejo) we found hundreds of dogs in terrible conditions, unfortunately we could not save all,” said the association to JM, noting that, since the beginning of the year they have been rescued about 11 dogs, all in similar situations.

5 Responses

  1. Edyta Kilian Reply

    I believe, the only way to make a change on this island it would be to make a campaign advising tourists of the reality of animals caused by the locals. The tourists all think it’s all good and colorful and that the locals are amazing, but the reality is different. Perhaps then the local government would act upon it, only if they lose the money of tourism. The only thing that matters here is money , so let’s speak their language.

  2. T Reply

    Sadly this is a problem across Madeira. I’ve seen many, many homes where several dogs are left outside with no kennel or bedding and are in poor condition too and dog mess everywhere. Some fly at the gate etc barking and look quite vicious. You can tell they have never been taken for walks, (not that there are any really places for dogs to have a good run), or had any attention of any kind. I find it very upsetting and distressing.

  3. pete Reply

    CR7 could be used on RTP Madeira to promote awareness to animals, The young would follow his example. A few spare time and money to the cause would be to great effect.

  4. Maurice Reed Reply

    Why do people do this? Why keep loads of dogs and then maltreat them? What goes on in the minds of people who do this? I don’t particularly like dogs(I am a cat person) but I could never harm a dog.

  5. Gordon Vaughan Reply

    Quite agree with Pete
    It needs high profile person to promote animal
    welfare on the island and the younger generation
    I hope would take note.
    It’s to late to try and re-educate the older
    generations in the treatment of animals as it is
    what they grew up with. Unless the authorities
    are made or embarrassed into assisting the
    various animal charities things will not change,
    and Madeira will remain a third world country in
    it’s treatment especially of dogs and cats.
    This statement is a little harsh but in the 28years
    of visiting the island I have seen little improvement in
    animal welfare
    Obviously there are some superb animal owners
    on the island it is these people who should assist
    the relevant organisations and inform them its
    time to change!

