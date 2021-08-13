‘Drive It Day/April Revolution Classics’ arrives in Machico on August 22nd

Several classic and pre-classic vehicles will be on display in Machico, more precisely at Praça do Fórum and Alameda dos Plátanos, from the 22nd of August, between 10 am and 4 pm.

This is an initiative organized by the group “Sunday Classic Madeira”, with the support of the Parish Council of Machico, which will celebrate in Madeira for the fourth consecutive year the “Drive It Day/Classics of the April Revolution, 2021”.

The Parish Council of Machico, which previously organized on April 25, an exhibition for classics called “Classics of the 1974 April Revolution”, accepted, since April 2017, to join the ‘Drive It Day’, which is an ephemeris celebrated in many European countries.

In all, the organization estimates the participation of 150 classic and pre-classic cars and 30 motorcycles/motorcycles.

In this edition, some ephemeris of car makes and/or models will also be highlighted, such as the 60th anniversary of the Renault 4L, the 50th anniversary of the Fiat 127 and the 30th anniversary of the Peugeot 106.

On August 14, at 6 pm, the event will be presented at the Pizza Café restaurant, in Machico.

From Jornal Madeira