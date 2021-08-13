The maximum temperatures will reach records this weekend in the Region. Extreme situation that should extend until Tuesday, with maximum temperatures in the order of 32º degrees.

“Hot days are approaching”, he begins by advancing Vítor Prior to 88.8 JM FM. “From tomorrow until Wednesday it will be the hottest period”, he points out, adding that “temperatures foreseen for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday may be around 30º / 32º degrees in Funchal or in the coastal region of the south coast ”.

On the other hand, in mountainous regions the temperature can rise to 35º degrees.

They will be the hottest days of the year, confirms Vítor Prior, who emphasizes that they are days “with a significant rate of forest fire”.

At the origin of these temperatures is a mass of hot air originating in North Africa.

