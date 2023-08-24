CYBERATTACK: HOSPITAL DOS MARMELEIROS BEGINS TO HAVE ACCESS TO CLINICAL DATA

Hospital dos Marmeleiros has progressive access to clinical data, SESARAM announced this afternoon, in the usual statement on the state of play after the cyber-attack on the 6th.

“In this way, and as previously reported, there has been gradual work and within what is technically possible, to provide hospitals and clinical services with computer equipment with access to clinical data”, underlines the Regional Health Service.

According to that source, “after the prioritization made in relation to health centers with Urgent Care Service, the process is extended to other areas”.

SESARAM recalls that “the first health unit to have full access was the Health Center of Porto Santo, in a process already completed previously with generalized access”.

“The two appeals remain: To users who go to a SESARAM health unit who are carrying any information they have in their possession, bring it; To users who use the mobile application of the SNS who provide access to the prescription of usual medication”.

