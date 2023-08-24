TONIGHT IS GIPSY KINGS NIGHT AT THE SÃO VICENTE FESTIVITIES

The São Vicente Festival is well under way, and started last night, but tonight the crowds will gather to see the Gypsy Kings, in one of the most popular festivals in the island.

The well-known and award-winning Catalan flamenco and rumba band – Gipsy Kings – performs tonight at the Festas de São Vicente.

Wherever there are Gipsy Kings by Diego Baliardo (founder of the group), there is an audience that dances and fans that know the lyrics of internationally famous songs.

The concert is scheduled for 22.30, before which the Madeiran group Lordes Convida will perform, from 21.00.

From midnight onwards, the stage is in charge of Dj Coone. Madeiran dj Nélio Fabrício takes care of the entertainment until 6 am (as well as on Friday and Saturday).

On Friday, the group Wet Bed Gang headlines (10:30 pm). João Vinagre will perform at 9 pm and electronic music from Dj Plastikfunk will warm up the party venue from midnight onwards.

Saturday, the humor of 4Litro takes the stage at 23:30. At 22:00, Roni de Melo performs. Guest DJ is Ferry Corsten.

From Jornal Madeira

