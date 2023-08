The fire that took place today in the area of ​​​​Poço da Neve – Ecological Park of Funchal, following a fire that occurred in a vehicle, this afternoon, around 1:00 pm, was considered extinguished at around 3:31 pm.

As JM reported a moment ago, vehicles and firefighters from Sapadores do Funchal and Madeiran Volunteers, as well as a helicopter from the Regional Civil Protection Service, were fighting this fire.

See photos of the fight and a video of the moment when a fire occurred in the vehicle.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...