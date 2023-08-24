Fire in Pico do Areeiro already under control

Hikers forced off trail to avoid fire.

The bush fire that broke out earlier this afternoon near Poço da Neve, on the outskirts of Pico do Areeiro, is now under control.

Contrary to what had been initially advanced, hikers who were walking along a nearby trail were not held back, but were forced to leave the trail in order to be able to leave the site.

At the moment, the Sapadores Firefighters of Funchal and the Madeiran Volunteers are still on the ground fighting the flames, as well as the aerial means assigned to the Regional Civil Protection Service.

The BVM Mountain Rescue Team is also on site, just in case.

The fire that started in a vehicle spread to nearby vegetation.

