Albuquerque states that the mobility platform will facilitate

When questioned about the debate surrounding air travel, Albuquerque reiterated that the current model is “a great achievement” of his government.

“The mobility subsidy has allowed Madeirans to travel at ultra-affordable prices. Never before have so many Madeirans travelled at these prices,” he stated.

Regarding the future digital platform promised by the Government of the Republic, the president admits he doesn’t yet know if the advance payment for trips will be eliminated. “I have no idea. Unlike others, I’m not a politician who knows everything,” he clarified.

Albuquerque emphasizes, however, that any solution must guarantee security in the use of public funds, recalling cases of fraud in the Azores islands. “We have to find a digital platform to make life easier for the people of Madeira, but with security.”

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...