Landslide in Serra de Água cuts connection between south and north of Madeira Island

Civil Protection confirms “total road obstruction” on Via Expresso 4.

A landslide occurred following heavy rains during the early hours of this Saturday, closing the section of the Via Expresso in Serra de Água, below the poncha bars, preventing car traffic between Ribeira Brava and São Vicente.

Images of the road obstruction are being shared on social media by motorists who intend to head to the north of the island, many of them to watch the São Vicente Rally stages.

The information is confirmed by the Regional Civil Protection Service which, in the assessment of this Saturday morning, on its Facebook page, indicates that Via Expresso 4/Serra de Água/Ribeira Brava is “closed due to total obstruction of the road”.

The landslide is believed to have occurred following heavy rains that fell overnight in the region, particularly on the south coast of Madeira Island.

The Serra de Água expressway, between Ribeira Brava and São Vicente, is the most direct and most used connection for journeys between the south and north of Madeira.

From Diário Notícias

