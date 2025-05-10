It rained heavily between Ponta do Sol and Quinta Grande

The rain that fell this morning between Ponta da Sol and Quinta Grande was torrential, based on records from the IPMA meteorological station network in Madeira.

At Lugar de Baixo station, precipitation reached red warning levels, accumulating 62.8 liters per square meter (mm) in just 1 hour – a red warning value for the 6-hour interval.

Impressive extremes of 18.4 mm/10 min. (18.3 mm/10 min. in Quinta Grande) – yellow warning/1h – and 42.9 mm/30 min. (red warning/1h) were also recorded at this station.

