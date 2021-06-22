Campers, a service launched by Hertz, in partnership with Jeep, to rent Renegade model vehicles equipped with tents installed on the roof, has just arrived in Madeira.

After Lisbon, Porto and Faro, Hertz reinforces the expansion of this service with a new network and public access point in Funchal, announces a statement sent to the editorial staff.

The Hertz Funchal store (Hotel Vila Baleira – Estrada Monumental, 274 9000-100 Funchal) now offers this service aimed at all lovers of adventure and contact with nature, presenting itself as “the ideal solution for those looking for an experience unforgettable, allowing you to disconnect from routines and wake up with a privileged view, with total comfort and safety.”

“Hertz thus reinforces the expansion of this service, which is already available at Hertz stores in Prior Velho (Lisbon), Maia (Porto) and Montenegro (Faro), now extending the Campers concept of travel and discovery to Madeira of our country”, adds the same note.

Campers promotes itself as “an idea for a unique summer vacation and a value-added experience with family or friends”, and “the ideal solution for those who want a special holiday in contact with nature, visiting the best beaches for the ultimate surfing experience or set out to discover the best trails in Portugal.”

All reservations can be made online, through the website Hertz.pt in the area dedicated to Campers .

From Jornal Madeira