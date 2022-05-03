Two French police officers assist tourists at the Flower Festival

Two agents of the Police Nationale Française are in Madeira, between the 2nd and 15th of May, accompanying the Public Security Police, during the celebrations of the Flower Festival.

“These actions/joint patrols aim to assist the contact between the Madeiran police and the many citizens of France who visit Madeira at this time, on the occasion of the Flower Festival, allowing them to have greater support and police monitoring, thus ensuring greater feeling of security”, says a note from the PSP.

Patrols are carried out jointly “focusing in particular on police visibility in the areas with the highest concentration of tourists during the period in question, concentrated in the city of Funchal”.

From Diário Notícias

