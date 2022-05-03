LIDL RECRUITS 150 EMPLOYEES IN MADEIRA AND INVESTS 2 MILLION IN THEIR TRAINING

Lidl will recruit 150 employees for its stores in the Autonomous Region of Madeira, which will open in the second half of 2023, investing “about two million euros” in their training, the retailer announced today.

Last November, Lidl announced the expansion of its operation to the Autonomous Region of Madeira, with an investment of 100 million euros, consolidating its presence in the Portuguese market, with a network of 269 stores from north to south of the country.

“In order to boost the local economy, as usual, the retailer is not only establishing partnerships with regional suppliers, but is now starting the process of regional recruitment for the teams of its future stores, whose opening will take place from the second half of 2023”, highlights Lidl in a statement.

“In total, there are 150 jobs, for various positions, such as store manager, assistant store manager, shift manager or operator”, says the Portuguese subsidiary of the German group.

In total, Lidl will invest “about two million euros in more than 80,250 hours of training for these 150 employees, so that these teams can offer the best service and service to Madeiran customers”, said the retailer.

“Our commitment to Madeira is total. In this sense, it is a priority for us to recruit locally, giving Madeirans the opportunity to join the ‘Lidl family'”, says the human resources administrator of the retail chain, Maria Román, quoted in a statement.

“The process that we are now starting will be phased and will feature the usual training, adapted to each position”, he adds.

Lidl, belonging to the German group Schwarz, has been present in Portugal for 27 years and has more than 8,200 employees and four regional directorates and warehouses, in addition to the headquarters: Santo Tirso (North), Torres Novas (West), Sintra (Centre) and Palmela (South).

