Tourist claims to have been attacked after attempted robbery in Funchal

Another situation that is almost daily in the news now, and especially at weekends with multiple attacks.

A Dutch tourist claimed to have been attacked following an attempted robbery overnight in Funchal.

The 30-year-old man complained of body aches. The Madeiran Volunteer Firefighters transported him from the PSP Regional Command to Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital.

The same fire brigade was also called to assist another man who was the victim of an assault on Rua das Murteiras, in Funchal.

The individual, aged around 50, was attacked at 9:15 pm yesterday.

From Diário Notícias

