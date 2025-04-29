Gorgulho Street temporarily closed

Didn’t this happen not so long ago. ???

Funchal City Council (CMF) informs that, due to a rupture in the waste water network on Rua do Gorgulho, it has become necessary to make the following temporary changes to road traffic, until the repair work is completed.

Road traffic is closed in the segment south of the Lido car park exit, for a section of approximately 50 metres;

– Vehicles weighing more than 3.5 tonnes are prohibited from circulating on Rua do Gorgulho;

– Access by light vehicles to the hotels, the Pingo Doce shopping area and its car park remains via Rua do Gorgulho;

– Access to the Lido Bathing Complex and the Lido covered car park must be via the Leichlingen Roundabout and the Lido Promenade, a road that will be temporarily opened to vehicle traffic until normality is restored on Rua do Gorgulho.

Temporary signage and the Public Security Police will be on the ground to coordinate road traffic.

From now on, the CMF “appeals to the understanding and collaboration of all users of public roads, regretting the inconvenience caused by this situation, which is necessary to safeguard the proper functioning of public infrastructures”.

