Madeira with rain, snow, thunderstorm and strong wind

This has to be the wettest, coolest, roughest and shittist quater of the year ever, and still no sign of warmer weather.

The Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere (IPMA) predicts that, in Madeira, this will be a Wednesday with periods of very cloudy weather, with showers, sometimes heavy from mid-afternoon, especially

on the southern slope of Madeira Island and in the highlands of Madeira Island, with conditions favourable to the occurrence of thunderstorms, as well as the possibility of snowfall at the highest points of Madeira Island.

The wind will be moderate to strong (25 to 40 km/h) from the west/southwest, with gusts up to 60 km/h, blowing strongly (35 to 50 km/h) in the highlands with gusts up to 80 km/h.

As for the temperature, it will fluctuate between a minimum of 14ºC and a maximum of 20ºC in Madeira. In Porto Santo, the temperature will vary between a minimum of 13ºC and a maximum of 19ºC.

Like this: Like Loading...