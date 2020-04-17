Today, security forces are taking action to thank health professionals for the work they have done during this tough battle to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

At the Hospital Dr. Nélio Mendonça, the tribute began with the parade of several PSP, GNR and Maritime Police vehicles next to this health unit, with the hymn being sung in a symbolic ceremony that deserved strong applause.

Commissioner Marco Lobato of the PSP said that this “is a small tribute to all the security forces”.

Not quite the same as UK but a nice gesture.