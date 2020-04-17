After two consecutive days without announcing new positive cases for Covid-19, IASAÚDE reported today that another case has been registered.

The announcement was made moments ago by the regional secretary for Health and Civil Protection, Pedro Ramos.

The number of infections registered in the Region thus rises to 54.

Madeira recorded seven new cases recovered from Covid-19, totalling nine during this pandemic, said the regional secretary for Health and Civil Protection, Pedro Ramos, in the update of the epidemiological bulletin for Covid-19, carried out this Friday afternoon.

This morning, the Region recorded a new positive case, bringing the total number of people infected with the new coronavirus to 54. The new positive case of Covid-19 in the Region concerns a resident, aged between 20 and 29 years old, resident in Câmara de Lobos. It is a case of local transmission, but with origin in infected people in the continent, who were in the Region recently

On balance, Madeira will currently have 45 active positive cases of Covid-19.