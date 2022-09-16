ADJUSTMENT OF ACCOUNTS BETWEEN INDIVIDUALS FROM CÂMARA DE LOBOS AND SÃO ROQUE WILL BE AT THE ORIGIN OF THE SHOOTING

The detained man was taken by the PJ and should be the alleged author of the shots. According to a reliable police source, there was a settling of accounts between alleged individuals from the Câmara de Lobos and São Roque areas due to drug trafficking.

The situation arose in a house known by the PSP and which has been frequently identified by the authorities.

Today, with the shooting scene, a vast operation of the Criminal Investigation of the PSP and PJ took place. According to unofficial information, there are two people who have been detained by the PSP for investigation. The main suspect is under PJ detention.

From Jornal Madeira

