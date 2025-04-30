On Saturday, the 3rd of May at 17:00 (5:00 pm), the Icelandic Gospel Choir will perform for the first time at Holy Trinity Church, Funchal.

The Lindakirkja Choir is a vibrant and dynamic choral ensemble based in Kópavogur, Iceland. The choir is an integral part of Lindakirkja Church, bringing together singers of all ages who share a passion for music and worship. With a rich and diverse repertoire, the choir performs a wide range of sacred and secular pieces, from traditional Icelandic hymns to contemporary gospel and everything in between.

Under the direction of dedicated and experienced leadership from Óskar Einarsson, Lindakirkja Choir has gained recognition for its warm and expressive performances.

In addition to its local engagements, Lindakirkja Choir has had the opportunity to perform abroad, sharing the beauty of Icelandic choral tradition and classic gospel with international audiences. Their performances reflect the choir’s commitment to high-quality musicianship and heartfelt expression, making them a cherished part of Iceland’s rich musical heritage.

Through its uplifting music and strong sense of community, Lindakirkja Choir continues to inspire and connect people both in Iceland and beyond.

The choir will also sing a new song, ‘City of Angels,’ written by Samantha Gannon.

Tickets are available at the door. Suggested donation €15.00 (concessions €10.00 on presentation of a citizen or resident’s card).

