It’s not a Bank Holiday in Madeira today, and people are heading back to work.

After a Easter weekend with virtually no traffic on Madeira’s main roads, motorists are back on the road this Monday morning, with a strong impact on access to Funchal. Mandatory policing continues between municipalities, at least until midnight today, in order to avoid car traffic outside the municipality of residence, except for work or duly substantiated reasons.

From Diário Notícias