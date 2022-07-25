New record of the year with a temperature of 35°C in Quinta Grande

Today has once again set a new record for maximum temperature this year. Similar to what happened this Sunday, which had already been the hottest day of 2022, the thermometers rose again, recording a maximum of 35°C in Quinta Grande today, at 11 am.

This morning several weather stations recorded values ​​above 30°C, confirming the orange warning issued since yesterday.

In Prazeres the temperature rose to 32.5°C at 10:30 am, Monte recorded 32.3°C at 11 am, in Ponta do Pargo 31.1°C at 11 am and, in the Madeira Airport area, 30.2°C also at 11 o’clock.

Madeira remains under orange warning for hot weather until 6 pm today.

