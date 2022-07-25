Thermometers approach 29ºC in Porto Santo

Certainly been a hit day today, with the top temperature recored in Monte at 4pm of 35.1°

The Madeira archipelago is under weather warning due to hot weather, with temperatures also rising in Porto Santo.

The Golden Island recorded, today, 28.6ºC.

Forecasts from the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere (IPMA) point to the maintenance of high temperatures, with maximums around 25 to 26 degrees in Vila Baleira.

In fact, the IPMA has already extended the hot weather warnings (‘yellow’ in the case of Porto Santo) for another 24 hours.

From Diário Notícias

