There are currently 7 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection reported in RAM, so the region now counts 11824 confirmed cases of covid-19. These are 7 cases of local transmission. Epidemiological investigations are ongoing.

The Regional Health Directorate says that there are also six recovered. So we have one more active case than yesterday: 87. There are seven patients in the hospital.

