Macdonald’s stores in the Region are offering a free meal to the rescue authorities of Madeira, namely to PSP, GNR agents, firefighters, doctors, nurses and all members of the Regional Civil Protection Service.

Professionals who present themselves in uniform or with a document proving their profession can choose a menu to their liking during this period in which they contribute to fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rúben Paixão, of the Madeiran Volunteer Firefighters, left a thanks to the company on his Facebook.

“I come here to give a special thanks to the McDonalds group, in this case it was the establishment of Funchal, for this act of solidarity with us (Firefighters). This attitude is to be commended, not only for this group, but for all those who help us little or much in this difficult time that we are going through in our country. Thanks for this meal, friends !! ”he wrote.

To the Diário Notícias, the fireman said that when he went to Macdonald’s in uniform he was ‘invited’ to choose a menu to his liking. An attitude of “praising”.

From Diário Notícias