Passengers on flights to Madeira who have been sent in the past few days to comply with quarantine at Quinta do Lorde and who have already received negative results in tests for Covid-19 are being allowed to leave the enterprise and continue the isolation period at home .

That was said in advance yesterday by Pedro Ramos, regional secretary for Health and Civil Protection, who explained that, after 48 hours, the conditions are met to “do the tests and see which ones are positive and negative”. People with negative results will thus be allowed to go to their homes, where they will continue to comply with the rest of the quarantine period, with due monitoring of symptoms.

Quinta do Lorde has 167 rooms and 141 were occupied yesterday.

From JM