The nauseating smell coming from a stream in Praia Formosa is once again bothering passers-by in that area of ​​Funchal.

According to reports, this morning, the odor was quite intense in the Docas bar area, with its origin being attributed to alleged wastewater discharges.

Despite the complaints, Funchal City Council has guaranteed that it has not yet received any formal complaint related to the problem.

