Alert for “growing degradation” of several walking trails

Livre, through a press release, reacts to the statements made by the president of the Institute of Forests and Nature Conservation (IFCN), who assured that the region’s hiking trails are safe. “Although the institutes efforts in monitoring the most frequented trails are recognised, it is important to highlight that the reality experienced by many users contradicts this perception”, says the party.

In this sense, the party warns that, in recent years, it has received several reports from “citizens, mountain guides and visitors who point to a growing degradation of several trails, especially those that are less touristy, where maintenance is irregular or practically non-existent.”

The main concerns identified are: the lack of basic maintenance in areas with evident risks (degradation of steps, missing signage, dense vegetation and absence of handrails); outdated information on the condition of trails in official channels, leading to unnecessary risk situations; poor communication regarding the temporary closure of trails, with late or non-existent signage on site; lack of preventive measures in critical periods, such as after fires or extreme weather events; and the lack of inclusion of mountain/tourist guides in the plans and construction of solutions.

“In addition, we would like to remind you that a fee of €3 per person, per route, is in force, applied to non-resident visitors over the age of 12. This fee currently covers 40 classified trails managed by the IFCN. Considering that, on average, groups of 15 people undertake 3 hikes per week, it is estimated that this system could generate around €5,000 per day, which translates into more than €140,000 per month and around €1.6 million per year, if the trails are properly maintained and monitored, but this does not include tourists who take walks without guides”, points out Livre.

Faced with this reality, the party asks: “Where is the practical application of this recipe? Why is there still a lack of human resources for inspection and maintenance? Why do interventions in critical areas continue to be postponed?”

Livre Madeira therefore argues that the amounts collected from this tax should be fully channelled towards the conservation, safety, signage and active management of the trails, with regular public reports on their use, adding that “these funds should also allow for the urgent reinforcement of the IFCN field teams, which currently operate with limited resources in the face of a vast territory that is increasingly under pressure from tourism and climate change.”

He also highlights that the lack of basic infrastructure, such as bathrooms on many trails, has been “a constant concern among users. Installing dry bathrooms on the most remote trails with the highest visitor numbers would be an excellent strategy to improve the experience of those who use these routes, while also reinforcing the quality of nature tourism in our region.”

“Safety on walking trails is a shared responsibility, but it must be based, above all, on an active, well-planned, participatory public policy with transparent funding. The promotion of nature tourism and the connection of populations to the landscape requires ensuring accessible, well-signposted and properly maintained trails”, says the party in the note sent.

In conclusion, Live says it will continue to defend a “sustainable and demanding approach to land use planning and the protection of our Nature, placing safety, transparency and people’s well-being at the heart of decisions.”

From Diário Notícias

