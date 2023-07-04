EASYJET LEAVES PASSENGERS FOR AN HOUR AND A HALF ON THE AIRPORT RUNWAY

Yesterday was not an easy day for easyJet passengers who boarded in Porto towards Funchal on a flight scheduled for midday.

After all the normal procedures, namely check-in, the passengers were directed to the runway, with a view to catching the plane. The problem is that, once on the track, they stayed there for an hour and a half, standing, waiting for new recommendations.

According to a passenger, they first received the justification that a bird had hit the plane’s engine. Then it was that the pilots had already exceeded the flight limit hours.

Two justifications and an hour and a half later, the passengers returned to the station, and only boarded at 4:30 pm.

Despite being outraged not only with the operation and the failure, but above all with the way they were treated, everyone remained calm. It’s just that there, during that endless hour and a half on the airport runway, standing and without information, there were pregnant women, children and elderly people.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...