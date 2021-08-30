And the third dose will advance, even without the decision of the national health authorities.

The government official has no doubts that the goal will be achieved, even as the Region will once again receive vaccines for this purpose. The “minority” that does not want to receive the vaccine will not spoil the Executive’s accounts, he said. 213,000 people will be vaccinated.

This afternoon, in Câmara de Lobos, Miguel Albuquerque also explained that the third dose will go ahead, as soon as this first immunization process is concluded. The Region “will not wait” for the decisions of the national health authorities.

From Diário Notícias