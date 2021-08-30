The power cut that occurred this afternoon in the Region was felt a little by all the island’s councils.

The information was confirmed to JM by José Cotrim, director of transport and energy services at the Madeira Electricity Company, who further informed that the situation occurred between 5:23 pm and 5:36 pm and was motivated by a failure in the company’s power stations.

The responsible further assured that a survey of what happened is already being carried out.

However, as the JM had already advanced, the situation was normalized in all the affected areas.

From Jornal Madeira

I’m on the north coast and all the power went in the tunnels from Porto Moniz towards São Vicente, this was just before 7pm, so there could still be problems.

It’s been such a fantastic day in Porto Moniz with clear blue skies all day, but I believe it has rained in the south east of the island???