The body of the 69-year-old Swiss citizen who died this afternoon after a fall in the Levada do Furado, the recommended route (PR) no.10. Rescue operations have been going on for more than six hours.

The Machico Municipal Fire Brigade’s rescue team and the Forest Police Corps team are still carrying out the rescue of the body of the Swiss citizen who died this afternoon after a fall in the mountains of Madeira.

Firefighters had to travel to a very difficult place to access before removing the body and transporting it to the road, where the health delegate’s team waits to confirm the death. The Judiciary Police are also there, JM knows, after the investigation was initiated with the Public Security Police (PSP). What the inspectors want is to know the causes of the accident that killed the man.

The body will be retrieved to the Balcãs area, in Ribeiro Frio, where there are already several means awaiting the arrival of the firefighters, who have been in rescue operations for more than six hours. More than a dozen operational workers and five means of the Municipal Fire Department of Machico and the Forest Police Corps remain at the site.

