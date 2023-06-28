Special Concert Event.

A mesmerizing Jazz Nature Concert featuring the incredible Christina Diaz Trio! 🌿🎵

🗓 Date: 1st July – This Saturday!!

🕓 Time: 4 PM / 16H

📍 Venue: Quinta da Paz – Santo da Serra

Google Maps: https://goo.gl/maps/ 7SzARMAmSgoU4tvo8

🎹 Immerse yourself in the enchanting melodies of Christina Diaz, a Latin American pianist whose compositions blend classical and jazz influences, infused with the vibrant rhythms of her Latin roots. With Gabriel Ferrari on percussion and Thomas Gomez on alto sax, this trio is set to deliver an unforgettable performance.

🌍 Explore the captivating synergy of nature and music as you experience the harmonious fusion of sound and surroundings. Prepare to be transported on a musical journey like no other.

✨ Don’t miss out on this exclusive event! Secure your seats now as tickets are extremely limited. Visit our website www.madeiraconcerts.com/ products/christina-diaz-trio to book your tickets through our quick and easy online booking system. It’s the fastest way to ensure you get the seats you desire.

Get ready for an afternoon where the enchantment of music intertwines with the pleasure of fine wine. Unwind, relax, and let the melodies wash over you, creating the perfect musical experience to conclude your day. 🍷🎶

🎟 Book now to reserve your spot at this magical musical moment! We can’t wait to have you join us!

Save 10% with code MIN10 when booking.

https://www.madeiraconcerts.com/

