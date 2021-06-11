  • Home
The president of the Regional Government said today that the curfew in Madeira and Porto Santo should be extended. Miguel Albuquerque said that it is considered that people returning home should start one hour later, at 1 am, and bars restaurants can stay open till midnight.

The Regional Government will meet this Friday, so this should be the main conclusion of this meeting. The declarations emerged on the sidelines of the 10th of June commemorations, which took place today in the city of Funchal.

The government official reinforces that it is necessary to carry out these changes gradually and guarantees that this care has given good results. “It guarantees sanitary safety and confidence in the market”, he stressed.

Miguel Albuquerque confirmed the information to Antena 1, at the end of another initiative alluding to the Day of Portugal, which took place in Funchal.

From Diário Notícias

  1. Saras Bloggbok Reply

    Is the 5-person rule still in place? I’ve seen a lot of bigger groups in restaurants lately.

    We’re having friends over in July, they would stay with us on board our boat but we’d be 7 people. No one has been able to say if this is okay or not 🙁

      • George Nabbs Reply

        Tobi , I think there’s going to be plenty of room, easyJet have just cancelled my July 1 booking out of Bristol, this could be to do with the today’s headlines of the “RoadMap”, date being put back four weeks. The easyJet website is not allowing me book a further date even though they are asking me to. The usual Johnson, make it an unconfirmed report then see how the electorate take it. Then we’ll decide what to do.

