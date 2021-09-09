9 New Cases for Madeira.

According to the Regional Directorate of Health, Madeira now registers nine more cases of covid-19. These are three cases imported from the UK and six cases of local transmission.

The Region now counts 11497 cases recovered from the infection.

There are currently 87 active cases, 18 of which are imported and 69 are local transmission. Regarding the isolation of active cases, it should be noted that six people are hospitalized at the Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital (five in Polyvalent Units and one in the Intensive Care Unit dedicated to covid-19). In addition, 13 people are isolated in a dedicated hotel unit, the rest remaining in their own accommodation.

