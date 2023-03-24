Porto Santo Line has extra trip for Easter Sunday

Porto Santo Line informs that extra trips will be opened for April 9 (Easter Sunday).

“In this way, we seek to present travel alternatives to our Passengers, thus encouraging the search for the island of Porto Santo”, says Porto Santo Line in a statement.

Travel times on that day will be as follows:

Funchal – Porto Santo: 8 am and 4.30 pm (extra)

Porto Santo – Funchal: 13:00 (extra) and 20:00

To change tickets (which are exempt from the respective fee), customers should go to the company’s branches or call the telephone contacts 291 210 300 or 962 025 500, available from Monday to Sunday, from 9 am to 12.30 pm and from 2 pm to 7 pm or send an email to infopsl@gruposousa.pt .

