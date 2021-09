Thank the lord… 🙏🙏

It is one of the first effects of the local elections this Sunday. The president of the Socialist Party of Madeira has just presented his resignation from the party. In his speech, after knowing some of the election results of the night, and which highlight above all the defeat of the Coligação Confiança, in the municipality of Funchal, the socialist also announced that he would resign as deputy in the Legislative Assembly of Madeira.

From Diário Notícias

