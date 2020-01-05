Throughout Madeira, the magic of Christmas is still intensely lived.

Today, Cantar dos Reis Day, it was used by many to visit the Calheta Firefighters Nativity Scene, and Jornal Madeira observed a significant movement, with several buses stopping by the barracks.

Excursions are leading to the initiative, people from various parts of the island enjoying this ever more popular scene.

In the crib this year, the firefighters innovated by placing a helicopter (as last year) but this time rescuing a crew member from a ship.