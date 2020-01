In the first three days of the year, 1889 calls were registered in the emergency services of the Region.

The peak of the flu should occur in the coming days, by January 8, according to forecasts from a study by the National Pharmacy Association.

Madeira is from the regions of the country where the outbreak will reach grade 4 on a scale of 5.

Take steps to avoid the flu, always wash hands, sneeze into disposable tissues, and avoid crowded areas.

Photo from Funchal News.