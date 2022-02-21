Storm Eunice delays flights to Madeira

Although operations at Madeira Airport are currently taking place within normal limits, despite the 18 flights canceled between arrivals and departures – cancellation made in advance at origin -, in the schedule of this Monday’s air movement from the United Kingdom, there is a mention to be made of significant delays, this because of the effects of Storm Eunice in the British Isles.

The English storm delayed four of the five flights operated by Jet2 – one was canceled -, which were expected in the early afternoon at Madeira Airport, but have already been rescheduled for later in the evening. On average, these flights are six hours behind schedule.

From Diário Notícias

