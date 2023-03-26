POLICE REMOVE PASSENGER FROM PLANE TO MADEIRA

An annoyed passenger had to be removed, a moment ago, from a plane bound for Madeira when it was preparing for departure, at Sá Carneiro Airport (Porto).

EasyJet Europe flight EJU7755, which, according to a witness, was already delayed, and ended up delaying its departure even further due to this situation.

As far as our source understands, the passenger was annoyed when she was told that she could not carry a suitcase due to excess luggage on the plane.

The police were called to intervene asking the citizen to leave the aircraft.

In the end the flight was delayed by nearly 2 hours.

From Jornal Madeira

